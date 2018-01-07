Acho registered 45 tackles to go with three sacks and a forced fumble in 16 games to conclude his seventh NFL campaign.

Acho's three sacks were the most he's had in a season since his first two years in the league, when he was with the Cardinals in 2011 and 2012. He'll be headed for unrestricted free agency, but after averaging fewer than three tackles in each of his seven seasons, he'll be a low-upside IDP, regardless of destination.