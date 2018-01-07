Bears' Sam Acho: Notches three sacks in 2017
Acho registered 45 tackles to go with three sacks and a forced fumble in 16 games to conclude his seventh NFL campaign.
Acho's three sacks were the most he's had in a season since his first two years in the league, when he was with the Cardinals in 2011 and 2012. He'll be headed for unrestricted free agency, but after averaging fewer than three tackles in each of his seven seasons, he'll be a low-upside IDP, regardless of destination.
More News
-
Wild Card Round Injury Updates
Playing in a playoff challenge for Fantasy? We've got the latest on injuries to help you o...
-
NFL Playoff Fantasy: Surprising top QB
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to target in...
-
Wild Card pool rankings: Start Gurley
Mike McClure has won over $1 million playing Fantasy Football and gives his optimal wild card...
-
Wild Card round DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup suggestions on FanDuel and DraftKings for the four games during...
-
2018 Round 1 previews
Jamey Eisenberg has an early break down of his 2018 first round, as well as the top 12 players...
-
Playoff challenge player rankings
Jamey Eisenberg ranks all the players in the upcoming NFL playoffs based on how far their teams...