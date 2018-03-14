Acho re-signed with the Bears on a two-year contract Wednesday, the Bears' official site reports.

Acho saw the most defensive snaps of his three years in Chicago during the 2017 campaign (640) and his output for the club -- 45 tackles (29 solo) and three sacks -- resulted in the Bears rewarding him with a shiny new two-year contract. He should assume his role as the team's starting right outside linebacker again in 2018, but sports little upside as an IDP option.