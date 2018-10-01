Bears' Sam Acho: Will miss rest of season
Acho (pectoral) will miss the rest of the 2018 season, Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Acho sustained the injury Sunday against the Buccaneers. He is on the first year of a two-year deal for Chicago, and will look to return healthy for the 2019 season. Acho is a key for the Bears on special teams, having played 36 snaps on kicks this season, so the team will need to find someone to fill in for him in that role.
