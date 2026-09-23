Roush caught one of three targets for nine yards during the Bears' 9-3 loss to the Vikings on Sunday.

The rookie third-rounder did not record a target in the Bears' Week 1 win over the Panthers, but Roush hauled in a nine-yard pass from Caleb Williams (hamstring) late in the third quarter for the former's first NFL catch. Roush is firmly behind Colston Loveland and Cole Kmet on the depth chart, although those three tight ends, along with the other Bears pass catchers, will all see their scoring floors lowered if Case Keenum is the starting quarterback against the Eagles in Week 3 if Williams and Bagent (concussion) are both unable to play.