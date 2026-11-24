Roush brought in his lone target for 19 yards during Chicago's 21-13 win over New Orleans on Sunday.

The rookie third-rounder connected with Caleb Williams on a 19-yard pass midway through the first quarter, although Roush didn't see another target the rest of the way. With Cole Kmet (knee, IR) out for the rest of the year, Roush will continue to serve as the Bears' TE2 behind Colston Loveland. The Bears will be on the road for Thanksgiving Day against the Lions, whose defense ranks dead last in the NFL in fantasy points allowed per game to opposing tight ends.