Roush went without a target while playing 37 of the Bears' 70 snaps on offense in Monday's 34-17 win over the Seahawks.

With Cole Kmet landing on injured reserve with a season-ending knee injury, Roush stepped into an increased role on offense, as his 53 percent snap share representing a season-best mark. However, the added playing time didn't translate to any involvement in the passing game, as Roush ran just 12 routes on the night. The Bears' frequent usage of two-tight-end formations should continue to prop up Roush's snap counts, but he's likely to be utilized mainly as a blocker when he's on the field.