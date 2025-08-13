Wade (undisclosed) reverted to the Bears' injured reserve list Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Wade has been working through an unspecified injury, which forced him to miss the Bears' preseason tie against the Dolphins on Sunday. He was injured/waived by Chicago, but he was shifted to the team's IR after going unclaimed off waivers. As such, Wade will be forced to miss the entire 2025 season unless he reaches an injury settlement with the Bears. Wade last saw regular-season action in 2023 with the Patriots, when he logged 23 tackles (21 solo) and one pass defense across 14 games.