Turner (ankle) did not participate in Friday's practice, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.

Turner limped off the field during Wednesday's practice after injuring his ankle, and the rookie second-rounder remained sidelined during Friday's session. The severity of the injury isn't clear, but he'll continue to work off to the side before being given the green light to return to individual and team drills. Turner is expected to serve in a rotational role at defensive tackle behind Gervon Dexter and Grady Jarrett during the upcoming season.