Turner (ankle) was not listed on the Bears' estimated injury report Thursday.

Turner was sidelined for most of training camp due to an ankle injury that he suffered in late July. His absence from Thursday's estimated report indicates that he's past the issue, and the rookie second-rounder is in line to make his NFL regular-season debut against the Vikings on Monday. Turner is expected to begin the season in a rotational role at defensive tackle behind starters Grady Jarrett and Gervon Dexter.