Bears coach Ben Johnson said Monday that Turner (knee) will miss the rest of the 2025 campaign due to an ACL tear, Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

The rookie second-round pick suffered a season-ending knee injury during Chicago's loss to Baltimore in Week 8 and will now turn his full attention toward making a recovery for the 2026 campaign. Turner now ends his rookie year with six solo tackles across five regular-season appearances. In Turner's absence, Andrew Billings and Jonathan Ford will now benefit from increased rotational opportunities behind top defensive tackles Grady Jarrett and Gervon Dexter.