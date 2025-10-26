Turner has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Ravens due to a knee injury.

Turner was carted off the field after sustaining a knee injury in the first quarter, and the rookie second-rounder will not return to Sunday's game in Baltimore. With Turner done for the day and Chris Williams (coach's decision) inactive, Andrew Billins and Jonathan Ford will serve as the Bears' rotational defensive tackles behind Grady Jarrett and Gervon Dextor the rest of the way.