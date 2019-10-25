Bears' Sherrick McManis: Clears concussion protocol
McManis cleared the league's concussion protocol.
McManis will be ready to play in Sunday's game against the Chargers, and he'll be ready to slot into a special-teams role. The veteran has six tackles over the last three contests.
