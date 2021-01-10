site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: bears-sherrick-mcmanis-done-for-the-day | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Bears' Sherrick McManis: Done for the day
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
McManis (hamstring) will not return to Sunday's wild-card bout in New Orleans.
The Bears ruled McManis out to return just as the second half of Sunday's contest began. The veteran safety's absence will be a fairly substantial blow to Chicago's special-teams unit.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 2 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 7 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 13 min read
Chris Towers
• 11 min read
Dave Richard
• 2 min read