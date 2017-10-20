Bears' Sherrick McManis: Doubtful for Sunday
McManis (hamstring) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Panthers.
McManis will likely miss his first game since the 2014 season, but his contributions have been mainly on special teams this season, so it shouldn't affect fantasy owners much.
More News
-
Bears' Sherrick McManis: Ruled out for rest of game•
-
Bears' Sherrick McManis: Leaves game on cart•
-
Bears' Sherrick McManis: Participates fully Friday•
-
Bears' Sherrick McManis: Suffers hamstring injury in preseason contest•
-
Bears' Sherrick McManis: Active Sunday•
-
Bears' Sherrick McManis: Questionable for Week 5•
-
Week 7 Start & Sit: Ryan's return
Matt Ryan has been one of the biggest busts around so far this season, but his matchup with...
-
Thursday recap: Cooper explodes
Amari Cooper broke out in a big way. What else happened on Thursday around the league? Chris...
-
Week 7 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 7? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 7 Rankings Breakdown
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...
-
Assessing Packers with Hundley
Brett Hundley is the Packers quarterback for better or worse. Heath Cummings takes a look at...
-
Week 7 QB rankings
Carson Wentz has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league so far. Do our expert rankings...