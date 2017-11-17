McManis (hamstring) was a full participant in practice Thursday, Colleen Kane of the Chicago Tribune reports.

McManis was back in action Thursday and it appears he'll be ready to go for Sunday's showdown with the Lions -- barring any major setbacks. The cornerback has missed the past three contests because of the hamstring ailment, so his return Sunday could go a long way in shoring up the Bears' secondary.

