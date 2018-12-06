Bears' Sherrick McManis: Healthy for Week 14
McManis (hamstring) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Rich Campbell of the Chicago Tribune reports.
McManis sat out last week's loss to the Giants and was only a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, but now appears to have fully recovered from his lingering hamstring issue. He'll serve his usual depth role against the Rams in Week 14.
More News
-
Bears' Sherrick McManis: Not available for Sunday•
-
Bears' Sherrick McManis: Listed as doubtful•
-
Bears' Sherrick McManis: Participates in HOF Game•
-
Bears' Sherrick McManis: Sidelined Friday•
-
Bears' Sherrick McManis: Signs two-year deal with Bears•
-
Bears' Sherrick McManis: Posts 13 tackles in 2017•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dave Richard's Week 14 Preview
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule in Week 14 to point out who you need to...
-
Playoff Schedule Preview
Chris Towers dives into the stats to find the best and worst matchups for the Fantasy playoffs,...
-
Week 14 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 14 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 14 injury updates
We've got a slew of big-name players on the injury report for Week 14, so we're diving deep...
-
Things to know for Week 14
Heath Cummings has eight things you need to know for the first round of the Fantasy playoffs,...