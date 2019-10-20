Bears' Sherrick McManis: In concussion protocol
McManis has been placed in concussion protocol and won't return to Sunday's game against the Saints, Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun Times reports.
McManis' injury is just the latest thing to go wrong for a Bears team that's getting blown out at home coming out of a bye.
