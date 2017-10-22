Bears' Sherrick McManis: Inactive Sunday
McManis (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's contest against the Panthers.
McManis hasn't missed a game in over two seasons, but that streak breaks today. Fortunately for the Bears, McManis is little more than a depth and special teams player, and his absence shouldn't impact the defense much at all.
More News
-
Bears' Sherrick McManis: Doubtful for Sunday•
-
Bears' Sherrick McManis: Ruled out for rest of game•
-
Bears' Sherrick McManis: Leaves game on cart•
-
Bears' Sherrick McManis: Participates fully Friday•
-
Bears' Sherrick McManis: Suffers hamstring injury in preseason contest•
-
Bears' Sherrick McManis: Active Sunday•
-
Week 7 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 7? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 7 Start & Sit: Ryan's return
Matt Ryan has been one of the biggest busts around so far this season, but his matchup with...
-
Week 7 Rankings Breakdown
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...
-
Week 7 QB rankings
Carson Wentz has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league so far. Do our expert rankings...
-
Week 7 WR rankings
Jordy Nelson has been one of the top Fantasy wide receivers thanks to his nose for the end...
-
Week 7 RB rankings
Jerick McKinnon and Adrian Peterson once shared a backfield. Both ran wild in Week 6. What...