Bears' Sherrick McManis: Leaves game on cart
McManis (hamstring) left Sunday's game against the Ravens on a cart after slipping on the turf, Rich Campbell of the Chicago Tribune reports.
McManis landed awkwardly on his leg and it bent awkwardly, so he'll head to the locker room to be evaluated. He's normally not deployed on defense, and his main vacancy will be on special teams. McManis is considered doubtful to return, Colleen Kane of the Chicago Tribune reports.
