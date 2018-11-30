Bears' Sherrick McManis: Listed as doubtful
McManis (hamstring) is officially listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Giants.
McManis did not practice in any capacity this week, so his injury designation is unsurprising. The veteran cornerback will likely sit out Sunday's tilt against the Giants, allowing the Bears' other depth players to see a slight uptick in special teams snaps.
More News
-
Bears' Sherrick McManis: Participates in HOF Game•
-
Bears' Sherrick McManis: Sidelined Friday•
-
Bears' Sherrick McManis: Signs two-year deal with Bears•
-
Bears' Sherrick McManis: Posts 13 tackles in 2017•
-
Bears' Sherrick McManis: Full practice Thursday•
-
Bears' Sherrick McManis: Unavailable for Week 10•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 13 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 13 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Make sure you've locked in the right plays with Dave Richard's game-by-game preview of Week...
-
Week 13 Mailbag
You've got questions as you fill out your lineup for Week 13, and Chris Towers has answers....
-
Week 13 sleepers
With the Fantasy playoffs one week away in most leagues, Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers...
-
Fantasy football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 13