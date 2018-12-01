Bears' Sherrick McManis: Not available for Sunday
McManis (hamstring) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Giants, Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
This designation shouldn't come as much of a surprise given McManis did not practice all week. Kevin Toliver will act as the fourth cornerback with the likes of Prince Amukamara, Kyle Fuller and Bryce Callahan ahead of him.
