McManis (groin) will miss Thursday's Thanksgiving matchup against Detroit.

Not surprisingly, McManis will miss Thursday's game due to a groin injury that the team fears could end his season. Healthy or not, the 31-year-old is not relevant in fantasy, with 11 tackles in nine games. McManis also has one forced fumble this season.

