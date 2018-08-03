Bears' Sherrick McManis: Participates in HOF game
McManis (hamstring) returned for Thursday's Hall of Fame game, Colleen Kane of the Chicago Tribune reports.
McMannis recently missed practice with a hamstring injury but the cornerback now seems to be alright. He's competing for a depth role in the Bears secondary.
More News
-
Bears' Sherrick McManis: Sidelined Friday•
-
Bears' Sherrick McManis: Signs two-year deal with Bears•
-
Bears' Sherrick McManis: Posts 13 tackles in 2017•
-
Bears' Sherrick McManis: Full practice Thursday•
-
Bears' Sherrick McManis: Unavailable for Week 10•
-
Bears' Sherrick McManis: Questionable for Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Heath Cummings' RB Busts
Stay away from these four running backs at their ADP, Heath Cummings says they'll be busts...
-
Suspension won't slow Ingram
Jamey Eisenberg spoke with Mark Ingram prior to training camp, and the Saints running back...
-
Podcast: Baldwin injury impact, bust WRs
How much are we downgrading the key members of the Seahawks passing game, and who are some...
-
Finding the next Alvin Kamara
Jamey Eisenberg looks at 15 running backs who are currently third string on the depth chart...
-
Running Back Breakouts
Looking for running backs to breakout in 2018? Heath Cummings has four that could obliterate...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Get Freeman
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...