McManis tallied 13 stops and recovered a fumble in his eighth NFL season.

McManis played 31 defensive snaps, and he's had more than 45 just once during his eight-year career. Since he's primarily a special-teams player who doesn't return kicks, he carries very little value as an IDP as he enters unrestricted free agency.

