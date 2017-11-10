Bears' Sherrick McManis: Questionable for Sunday
McManis (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Packers.
McManis has missed two straight games since suffering the injury against the Ravens in Week 6, and did not practice this week, despite also having the Bears bye week to rest. The 29-year-old has mostly been a special teams contributor and isn't worth fantasy consideration at this point.
