McManis (hamstring) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against New Orleans.
McManis wasn't able to suit up for Monday's loss to the Rams, but it looks like he has a fair shot to return Sunday. The special-teams ace practiced in full Friday after having begun the week with back-to-back limited sessions.
