McManis (groin) re-signed with the Bears on Thursday, Patrick Finlay of the Chicago Sun Times reports.

McManis, the Bears' longest-tenured player, returns to the team on a one-year deal. He serves as a leader in the team's special-teams corps, particularly on punt coverage, while also providing depth in the secondary. He finished the 2019 season on IR due to a groin injury.

