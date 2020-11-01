McManis (hamstring) is active for Sunday's game against the Saints.
McManis was questionable due to the hamstring issue but will be suiting up Sunday. The veteran safety has played only a handful of defensive snaps when active this season, and that seems unlikely to change in Week 8.
