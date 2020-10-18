McManis (hamstring) is active for Chicago's Week 6 matchup against the Panthers, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports.

The special-teams stalwart was a full practice participant both Thursday and Friday, providing optimism that he would be activated for this contest. McManis played over 70 percent of the special-teams snaps in Weeks 1 and 2, but he exited partway through the Bears' Sept. 27 win over Atlanta because of a hamstring issue. Sunday will mark McManis' first appearance since suffering that injury in Week 3.