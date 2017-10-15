Play

McManis (hamstring) won't return after leaving Sunday's game against the Ravens, Adam Hoge of WGN Radio 720 AM reports.

There will be a better feeling for the severity of this injury once practices start up Wednesday. McManis' absence won't be felt by fantasy owners, and his special teams snaps will will likely be filled by Cre'von LeBlanc and Deandre Houston-Carson.

