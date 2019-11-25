Bears' Sherrick McManis: Season-ending injury feared
The Bears fear McManis may have a tear in his groin muscle, which would rule him out for the rest of the year, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.
McManis plays sparingly on defense, but he's an integral part of the Bears' punt and kick coverages, as he ranks eighth in the league with eight special-teams tackles. Further testing still needs to be completed to confirm the tear. Either way, it's unlikely he plays Thursday against Detroit.
