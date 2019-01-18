McManis had 26 tackles (24 solo), one interception and one sack in 15 games this season.

McManis had a relatively minor defensive role through the first 12 weeks of the season, but that changed once Bryce Callahan landed on injured reserve with a broken foot. McManis subsequently took over as the nickel cornerback in his first considerable defensive playing time of the past two seasons and played fairly well. The 31-year-old is under contract with the Bears for one more season and his role for 2019 remains in flux with Callahan set to become an unrestricted free agent.