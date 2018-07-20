McManis sat out Friday's practice session due to a hamstring injury, Rich Campbell of the Chicago Tribune reports.

The severity of McManis' hamstring injury is unclear, but the team hasn't expressed concerned about him missing an extended period of time. The veteran corner appears to be in line for a reserve roll this season and his absence from further practices will open up a few reps for Doran Grant and Cre'von LeBlanc.

