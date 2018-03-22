McManis inked a two-year deal with the Bears on Thursday, Brad Biggs of The Chicago Tribune reports.

McManis has spent the past six seasons in Chicago, cementing himself as a special team's ace. Last season he led the Bears with 269 snaps on special teams, despite missing three games. In addition to tying a team-high 12 special teams tackle last season, he also blocked a field goal and recovered a fumble.