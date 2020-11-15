McManis (finger) has been ruled out for Monday's game versus the Vikings.
McManis suffered a broken finger in last week's loss to the Titans, and he's not able to play through it yet. The fact that the Bears didn't place him on IR is an encouraging sign, however, as the veteran safety could return after the Week 11 bye.
