Coach Matt Nagy said McManis broke his index finger during Sunday's loss to the Titans, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports.
McManis plays almost exclusively on special teams and is tied for second on the team with five special-teams tackles. The veteran may be able to play through this injury with a cast on his finger in the Week 10 matchup against Minnesota.
