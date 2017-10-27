Bears' Sherrick McManis: Unlikely to play Sunday
McManis (hamstring) has been listed as doubtful for Sunday's game in New Orleans, Jeff Dickerson of ESPN.com reports.
McManis will likely miss his second consecutive game, but this shouldn't affect the Bears' defensive dynamic much. The 29-year-old defensive back adds depth to the secondary, yet he's rarely used in defensive scenarios.
