McManis (hamstring) has been ruled out for Monday's game versus the Rams.
McManis rarely plays on defense, but his absence will hurt the Bears' safety depth, especially with Deon Bush (hamstring) also considered questionable. If Bush sits out as well, Deandre Houston-Carson is expected to handle increased duties at safety.
More News
-
Bears' Sherrick McManis: Ready to roll against Panthers•
-
Bears' Sherrick McManis: Upgraded Thursday•
-
Bears' Sherrick McManis: Won't play TNF•
-
Bears' Sherrick McManis: Trending in wrong direction•
-
Bears' Sherrick McManis: Not playing as expected•
-
Bears' Sherrick McManis: Unlikely to play Week 4•