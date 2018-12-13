Bears' Sherrick McManis: Will fill in at nickel
McManis will replace the injured Bryce Callahan (foot) at nickel cornerback during Sunday's game against the Packers, Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
McManis logged a season high 35 defensive snaps during last week's win over the Rams, so he could retain a similar activity level Sunday with Callahan now on IR with a foot injury. McManis racked up seven tackles (six solo) while also serving on special teams in Week 14.
