Bears' Sherrick McManis: Won't face Packers
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
McManis (hand) is inactive for Sunday night's game against the Packers.
McManis' hand injury has prevented him from suiting up since Week 9. The Bears will mostly feel his absence on special teams versus Green Bay.
