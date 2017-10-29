Bears' Sherrick McManis: Won't play Sunday
McManis (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Saints.
McManis was doubtful entering Sunday and it's no surprise to see him listed as inactive. Don't expect Chicago's defense to look much different than normal due to the backup corner's absence.
