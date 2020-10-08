McManis (hamstring) is officially inactive for Thursday's matchup with Tampa Bay.
McManis came into the game drawing a doubtful tag after he was held out of practice throughout the week. Now that he'll be officially sidelined, Deandre Houston-Carson is the only healthy depth safety suiting up with Deon Bush (hamstring) also missing the game.
