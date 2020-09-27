site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bears' Sherrick McManis: Won't return Sunday
Sep 27, 2020
McManis (hamstring) won't return to Sunday's game against the Falcons, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports.
It's unclear how McManis suffered the injury, but it's serious enough to be immediately ruled out. As long as the veteran is sidelined, look for Deon Bush and Eddie Jackson to handle the bulk of the strong safety snaps.
