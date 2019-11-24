Play

McManis (groin) is out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Giants.

It's unclear how McManis picked up the injury, but the fact that he's been immediately ruled out suggests it could be serious. Now that the veteran has officially been ruled out, Deon Bush and Deandre Houston-Carson will continue to handle the depth safety reps.

