Carlson agreed to a one-year contract with Chicago on Saturday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
The tight end out of Princeton is going from Cleveland to Chicago after signing with the Bears on Saturday. He hasn't played in the NFL since 2020, but in his last two active seasons with Cleveland, he recorded six catches for 62 yards and one touchdown while acting as a special teams ace, playing over 80 percent of the special team's snaps. This is the third tight end Chicago has brought in this offseason, luring Robert Tonyan away from Green Bay and signing Damien Caffrey as an undrafted free agent.