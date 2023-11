The Bears elevated Carlson to their active roster ahead of Thursday night's game against the Panthers, Larry Mayer of the team's official site reports.

Carlson has spent the majority of this year on the Bears' practice squad, and his last in-game action came back in 2020 with the Browns. The 26-year-old tight end has appeared in 25 games throughout his two-year NFL career, recording 62 receiving yards and primarily playing on special teams.