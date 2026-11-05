Chicago signed Carlson from its practice squad to its 53-man roster Wednesday, Brendan Sugrue of USA Today reports.

When Cole Kmet went to the Bears' injured reserve list with a season-ending knee injury following Week 7, it left the team with just two healthy tight ends on its active roster, so the move gives the club some much-needed depth at the position. As long as starter Colston Loveland and rookie third-rounder Sam Roush remain available, though, Carlson's role will likely be limited as the season progresses.