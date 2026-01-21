The Bears signed Carlson to a reserve/future contract Tuesday.

With a future contract, Carlson will be on the Bears' 90-man roster when the offseason begins Feb. 9 and will be eligible to participation in offseason programs such as OTAs and minicamp. The Princeton product spent the entire 2025 campaign on the Bears' practice squad and appeared in two regular-season games, though he did not record a catch across those two contests.