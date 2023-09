Carlson (coach's decision) was ruled inactive ahead of Sunday's game against the Packers.

Carlson was elevated from the practice squad after Chicago listed veteran tight end Robert Tonyan (back) on Saturday's injury report. However, with Tonyan active Sunday, it appears Carlson's services will no longer be needed Week 1. He'll likely continue to serve as the team's go-to option at tight end if tight ends Cole Kmet, Marcedes Lewis and/or Tonyan sustain any injuries over the next few weeks.