Weatherford is healthy and competing for a Week 1 roster spot this offseason, Gene Chamberlain of SI.com reports.

Weatherford appeared in 14 games for the Bears last year, playing primarily on special teams. He was sidelined for Weeks 17 and 18 due to an illness, but he's healthy this offseason and will likely have to prove himself on special teams again to land a spot on Chicago's initial 53-man roster.